Bank of Hawaii Has $218,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Align Technology by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $508.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

