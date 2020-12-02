Bank of Hawaii Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The company had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

