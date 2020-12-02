Bank of Hawaii Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders sold 78,010 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $372.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

