Bank of Hawaii Increases Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Discovery were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

