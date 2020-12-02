Bank of Hawaii Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $424,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,829.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,227 shares of company stock worth $67,039,987 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

