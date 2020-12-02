Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

