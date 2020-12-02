Bank of Hawaii Purchases 484 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sysco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

SYY opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,238,052 shares of company stock valued at $162,209,188. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

