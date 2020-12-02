Bank of Hawaii Purchases 573 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of -183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

