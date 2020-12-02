Bank of Hawaii Purchases New Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -265.30 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,888 shares of company stock worth $41,826,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.