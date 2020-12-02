Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,120 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $238.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

