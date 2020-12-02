Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,972 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 775,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,538,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

