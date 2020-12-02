Bank of Hawaii Sells 517 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

