Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,764 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $957,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,286,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

