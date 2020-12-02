Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

