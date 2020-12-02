Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

