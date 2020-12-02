Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

