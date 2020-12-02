Barclays Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.14 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $27,037,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,342 shares of company stock valued at $121,595,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

