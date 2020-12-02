Barings LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

