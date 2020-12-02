Barings LLC Buys Shares of 4,781 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,807,000 after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.