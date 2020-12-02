Barings LLC Buys Shares of 7,729 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kellogg by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 45.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

NYSE K opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

