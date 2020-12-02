Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.