Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $54,086,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

