Barings LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $392,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

