Barings LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 111.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.