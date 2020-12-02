Barings LLC Invests $359,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $115.94.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

