Barings LLC Invests $428,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 17.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $340.85 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

