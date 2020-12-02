Barings LLC Invests $477,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

BC opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

