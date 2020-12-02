Barings LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.