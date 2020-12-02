Barings LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

BXP stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

