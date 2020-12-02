Barings LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 95.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

