Barings LLC Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Seeyond raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Centene by 280.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 559,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 412,481 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Centene by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

