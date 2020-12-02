BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 44.3% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00334065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00893946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00459485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00160835 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,241,690,857 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

