Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.