BetProtocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $126,657.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00028125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00160689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00334233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00896133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00459787 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.