BidaskClub Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.96 million, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

