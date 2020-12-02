BidaskClub Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAND. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

