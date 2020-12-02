BidaskClub Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $62.09 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,314 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $44,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.3% in the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

