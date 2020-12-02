BidaskClub Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

GRWG opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.13 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

