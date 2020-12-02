BidaskClub Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.56.

HOLX opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hologic by 57.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 573,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

