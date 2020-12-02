BidaskClub Lowers Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

LMNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Luminex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Luminex by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luminex during the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 108.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

