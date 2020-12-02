BidaskClub Lowers Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

