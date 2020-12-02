BidaskClub Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.89.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

