BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a PE ratio of -57.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $128.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 68.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

