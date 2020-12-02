Bitzeny Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $200,423.14 and $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00462475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.