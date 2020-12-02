BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $132.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

NASDAQ BL opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 88.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

