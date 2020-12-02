Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

NYSE BXP opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $85,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

