BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of BP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,908,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after buying an additional 280,001 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in BP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BP by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,226,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in BP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,060,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.