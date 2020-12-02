Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

