BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BBIO opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.34.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $2,985,329.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $92,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $558,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,255 shares of company stock worth $5,806,275 over the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.