Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.73.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $404.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $406.68.
In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.